Muscle Powered planning winter hike in Carson Valley

The winter season won't be keeping members of Muscle Powered inside on Jan. 27.

The walking and biking advocacy group is holding an intermediate hike on the Pinyon Trail, carved into the hills southeast of Gardnerville. The 5.2-mile jaunt offers views of Carson Valley, Jobs Peak and surrounding mountains.

The group will convene at the trailhead at 9:30 a.m. To carpool, meet at 9 a.m. at the north end of the Target parking lot on Jacks Valley Road.

Closed-toed shoes, snacks and water are required. Friendly dogs are welcome, and hiking poles are recommended.

If inclement weather becomes a factor, organizers say the event will be canceled by 7:30 a.m. on the day it's scheduled.

For information, check the Muscle Powered calendar at musclepowered.org, or see the club's Facebook page. Information also is available from Jo Foster, 319-504-3309, jf.praire@gmail.com.