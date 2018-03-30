Musical adaptation of ‘Junie B. Jones’ coming to Carson City stage
March 30, 2018
Wild Horse Children's Theater is presenting the Northern Nevada premiere of "Junie B. Jones Jr.: The Musical," an adaptation of Barbara Park's best-selling book series.
The story invites audiences to follow Junie B. Jones on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store. Junie's best friend Lucille has found new best friends, and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid in school.
Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting. Junie soon learns things don't always stay the same, and that doesn't have to be a bad thing.
The family-friendly musical will be presented in the Brewery Arts Center's Performance Hall at 7 p.m. April 20 and 27; 2 and 7 p.m. April 21 and 28; and 2 p.m. April 22 and 29.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students and $5 for ages 12 and younger.
For information and tickets, go to http://www.wildhorsetheater.com, or call 775-440-1170.
