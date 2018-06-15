Mylo McCormick Project in concert at Dangberg Historic Park in Minden

MINDEN, Nev.— The Mylo McCormick Project will bring blues, funk and rock music to Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 21.

The Mylo McCormick Project is a four-piece band, led by singer-songwriter and musician Mylo McCormick who has also performed with Moz Motley Blues band. McCormick has earned a reputation as a masterful young guitarist with tasteful riffs and solos comparable to Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan. He has performed funk and blues at venues around Lake Tahoe, the Comstock area and throughout Carson Valley.

Other members of The Mylo McCormick Project include Don LaLonde on drums and vocals, John Shipley on keyboard and vocals and Chris Osti on bass.

"We couldn't be more excited to have this band join our Summer Festival. There will be a lot of talent up there on the stage Thursday evening," said the park's events manager, Kim Harris.

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and is sponsored by Douglas County, Carson Valley Accounting, Full Circle Soils & Compost, Horse Tales Publications, Jacobs Berry Farm, Cowboy's Café, Personal Pedigree Genealogy and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

Recommended Stories For You

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for members and free for 16 and younger.

Visitors should bring their own seating and are welcome to bring a picnic dinner to enjoy. Please no dogs, legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Highway 88, 1/4 mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.

Upcoming concerts for this season include The Old West Trio playing classic Western music on June 28; Milton Merlos playing flamenco guitar on July 12; and Todd Morgan and the Emblems playing rock and roll, jazz and rockabilly music on July 26.