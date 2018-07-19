Naloxone training offered to public in Lyon County

Free training opportunities for the public will be offered this July in Silver Springs, Yerington, Fernley, and Dayton regarding how to reduce risks of accidental overdose using Naloxone treatment resources. Naloxone will be provided to all who attend. The one-hour trainings, facilitated by the Center for Application of Substance Abuse Technologies (CASAT), are free and open to the public. One need not be a medical professional to attend.

Register: Space may be limited for these events. Please RSVP to Morgan at (775) 784-6265 extension 46252 or mgreen@casat.org to reserve your seat.

Training will be offered on these dates in July:

Monday, July 23rd: 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Fernley Senior Center

Monday July 23rd: 1-2 p.m. at Yerington Senior Center

Tuesday, July 24: 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Silver Springs Senior Center

Tuesday, July 24th: 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Dayton Senior Center

What is Naloxone? Naloxone (sometimes called Narcan) is a medication that can reverse the effects of an overdose caused by use of opiate drugs. When administered in a timely manner, the drug can be effective in saving the life of the individual. The only effect of naloxone is to reverse the effect of opioids. It cannot make a person "high." Naloxone has no potential for abuse or dependency.

Sponsorship and Funding: This training was developed for use by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) State Targeted Response to the Opioid Crisis Grant under grant number 1H79TI080265-01 and the Southern Nevada Health District under SAMHSA's First Responders-Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act under grant number SP080311-01.