Natural Living: Happy Chinese New Year!

Friday, February 16th, 2018 marked the Chinese New Year and the start of the spring festival in Asian cultures. The Chinese New Year always lands on the second new moon following the winter solstice. This year we celebrate the loyal energy of the Yellow Earth Dog, saying goodbye to the energetic and chaotic Fire Rooster.

The Dog represents the eleventh year in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac. Like the houses of the zodiac in Western astrology, the animals of Chinese astrology are thought by many to dictate one's personality traits and in the big picture even impact world events in any year they rule. If you were born in one of these years: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006 and 2018 you are a Dog, but keep in mind that the Chinese lunar calendar differs from ours so if you were born at the beginning of the year, double check your sign.

The leading characteristics that best describe the Dog are loyal, trustworthy and hardworking. Dogs represent justice and equality. They are the most humanitarian among the animal zodiacs. They are faithful, honest and courageous friends who are always by your side. Dogs are very protective, ready to jump to the defense of any member of their family or friend who is being attacked. Dogs strongly denounce injustice and wrongdoing.

This year will be a trying time for Dogs, bringing challenges with great lessons. If they choose to learn from these lessons, great fortune will come in the future. One of my teachers recommends that you wear a red ribbon around your waist if it is the year of your animal zodiac to ward off negative energy.

The energy of the Earth Dog will affect us all according to Chinese culture. Here are the key words that may describe 2018: steady, fair, effective, passionate, grounded, security, unconditional love, intuitive and balance. Your year may be similar to a dog, one minute raring to go, the next minute ready to take a nap. We may feel called to act, make headway, change and then we may need to reflect, rest and go within. This is where finding balance is important.

The dog year is a time of equality and fairness, giving rise to liberal politics, successful revolutions and resistance of oppression in regards to politics. We may see people fighting for the causes they believe in, but due to the influence of the earth element, it will bring in a light-hearted approach to these movements such as local community work and small acts of kindness. This is a year to reach out to those around you and become a friendly presence in their lives.

How you handle the coming year is largely a matter of harmonizing your own nature with this Dog energy. Having a positive attitude, opening your heart, being kind and in the moment will create trust and loyalty all around you. This is a year to put your passion into action in what you believe in and "be the change that you wish to see in the world." (Thank you, Mahatma Gandhi).

This is a second opportunity to clear all the negative energy from your plate and put into action the changes you want to see in your life. Set your intentions for an amazing 2018 Year of the Earth Dog and feel the rewards.

Xinnian Kuaile! (Happy New Year!)

Gong Xi Gong Xi! (Good wishes to you for a happy and prosperous New Year!)