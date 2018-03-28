Nevada Appeal publisher to visit RPEN Carson City meeting on April 3

The chance to meet the publisher of the Nevada Appeal will be offered at the next RPEN meeting of the Carson City Chapter when it meets on April 3 at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Michael "Mick" Raher will present the topic, "Meet the Publisher."

The Board meets at 1 with the general meeting to follow at 2 p.m.

All are welcome to attend either or both meetings. Free refreshments will be served at the general meeting.