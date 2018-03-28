Nevada Appeal publisher to visit RPEN Carson City meeting on April 3
March 28, 2018
The chance to meet the publisher of the Nevada Appeal will be offered at the next RPEN meeting of the Carson City Chapter when it meets on April 3 at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.
Michael "Mick" Raher will present the topic, "Meet the Publisher."
The Board meets at 1 with the general meeting to follow at 2 p.m.
All are welcome to attend either or both meetings. Free refreshments will be served at the general meeting.
