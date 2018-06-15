Nevada Conservation League kicking off public lands photo contest

The Nevada Conservation League kicked off "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," a public lands photo contest that's collecting submissions through July 15.

To increase appreciation and support for environmental conservation, the league is asking local artists to photograph the good, bad or ugly use of public lands. Examples include:

Good: activities such as hiking, fishing or some other sustainable use.

Bad: inappropriate use of public lands, such as littering, not following the rules designed to protect natural resources, or other detrimental uses that are temporary and can be remedied by concerned community members.

Ugly: permanent, undesirable use of public lands, such as development or spread of invasive species.

The winner will receive a $200 gift card to Gordon's Photo Service during a wine and cheese reception at 6 p.m. July 28 at the Holland Project in Reno.

Submissions must be in hard copy form, approximately 11-by-14 inches and delivered to the NCL Northern Nevada Office at 1055 W Moana Lane, Suite 101, Reno.

Information about the rules and how to submit photos can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/396486694162616/.

For information, contact Lily Lutterman, 760-521-3528, l​luttermanlcv@gmail.com.