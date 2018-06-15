Nevada Conservation League kicking off public lands photo contest
June 15, 2018
The Nevada Conservation League kicked off "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," a public lands photo contest that's collecting submissions through July 15.
To increase appreciation and support for environmental conservation, the league is asking local artists to photograph the good, bad or ugly use of public lands. Examples include:
Good: activities such as hiking, fishing or some other sustainable use.
Bad: inappropriate use of public lands, such as littering, not following the rules designed to protect natural resources, or other detrimental uses that are temporary and can be remedied by concerned community members.
Ugly: permanent, undesirable use of public lands, such as development or spread of invasive species.
The winner will receive a $200 gift card to Gordon's Photo Service during a wine and cheese reception at 6 p.m. July 28 at the Holland Project in Reno.
Recommended Stories For You
Submissions must be in hard copy form, approximately 11-by-14 inches and delivered to the NCL Northern Nevada Office at 1055 W Moana Lane, Suite 101, Reno.
Information about the rules and how to submit photos can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/396486694162616/.
For information, contact Lily Lutterman, 760-521-3528, lluttermanlcv@gmail.com.
Trending In: Announcements
- Wild horse advocate to be Dems luncheon speaker
- Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada in Carson City offering free admission June 23
- Master dance instructors giving workshop in Carson City
- Six-week basic dog obedience program to start in Carson City
- RSVP in Carson City holding quarterly training for volunteers, field representatives
Trending Sitewide
- Voltaire Canyon fire grows to 500 acres; winds a concern
- Historic Jack’s Bar in Carson City sells; Nevada Builders Alliance purchases landmark for $300,000
- Douglas County Commission chairman ousted
- Churchill County voters consistent with statewide results: Heller vs. Rosen; Sisolak vs. Laxalt
- It’s official: Carson City officials elected during the primary