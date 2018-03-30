Nevada Department of Corrections hosting job fair in Carson City

The Nevada Department of Corrections needs officers, medical, clerical and maintenance personnel — in addition to other positions — and it's hoping to fill some of those openings at a job fair on Saturday, April 7.

The law enforcement/correctional officer job fair take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Stewart Gym, 5500 Snyder Ave.

For information, go to doc.nv.gov/.