Nevada Free Fishing Day planned; event offers free fishing in public waters without a license on June 9

The Nevada Department of Wildlife's Free Fishing Day is the one chance during the year to get hooked for free. During the event on Saturday, June 9, anglers can fish in any public water in the state without a fishing license. All limits and other regulations apply. In addition to free fishing on all Nevada public waters, Nevada State Parks will have free admission for Discover Nevada State Parks Day.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold the following Free Fishing Day events across the state to give people a place to easily catch fish and participate:

Western Region

Sparks Marina: Nevada Bighorns Unlimited and The Sparks Rotary, in cooperation with the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW), City of Sparks Parks and Recreation and the local Safari Club International, is sponsoring a Kids Free Fishing Day event at the Sparks Marina from 7 a.m. until noon. In addition to every child receiving a free fishing pole, the event will include fun booths along with representatives from the Sparks Fire Department, Sparks Police Department, Sheriff's Department and the Coast Guard. Thousands of dollars' worth of prizes and fishing gear will also be handed out at the event.

Eastern Region

Cave Lake State Park, Ely: Kids Fishing Derby, 8:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. for kids 3 to 15. Prizes will be awarded for longest fish in four age groups and a random drawing for prizes at the end.

Chinese Gardens Nature Study Area, Carlin: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. for kids 3 to 15. Every child will get a free fishing rod and reel while supplies last. There will also be fly tying, T-shirt decorating and a casting booth.

Southern Region

Echo Canyon State Park: Interested parties can mix camping with fishing at Echo Canyon State Park located just east of Pioche, Nevada. The park will host a family fishing derby for people of all ages starting at 8 a.m. and concluding at noon. Registration isn't required. For information, contact Ranger Ben Johnson at 775-962-5102.

Floyd Lamb Park: The Las Vegas City Council will hold its annual fishing derby at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, located at 9200 Tule Springs Road in northwest Las Vegas. The event will start at 7:30 a.m. NDOW will provide loaner fishing rods with reels as long as they are available and bait while supplies last. In addition, there will be other fun activities for families. For more information call 702-229-6154.

Veterans Memorial Park: NDOW, in partnership with the National Park Service and the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department, will hold its annual Free Fishing Day event at Veterans Memorial Park located off of Buchanan Blvd. in Boulder City. The event will run from 8 a.m. until noon. Registration is required and will begin at 7:30 a.m. Loaner fishing rods and reels will be available free of charge, and goody bags and prizes will be given out to participants while supplies last. For more information contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127, ext. 3503.

