Nevada hotline established to report fraud, abuse by guardians

The Nevada Guardianship Compliance Office has established a toll-free guardianship fraud hotline at (833) 421-7711.

The number will connect concerned Nevadans with a team of professionals who will review and evaluate case files using investigation techniques and financial tools.

The goal of the professionals in the Nevada Guardianship Compliance Office is to help the courts protect Nevada's vulnerable citizens.

Anyone is encouraged to call the hotline if they suspect someone of misusing a protected person's finances or guardianship assets.

Legislation creating the Nevada Guardianship Compliance Office took effect Jan. 1. The Commission to Study the Administration of Guardianships in Nevada's Courts proposed seven major reforms, including the Nevada Guardianship Compliance Office, resulting in five bills approved in the Legislature and signed by Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Information about the office can be found at http://nvcourts.link/NGCO.