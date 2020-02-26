Nevada Raider Nation-Carson City Chapter donates to Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery

Members of Nevada Raider Nation-Carson City Chapter presented a check for $1,000 to the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The money has been earmarked to upgrade the software, screen and printing mechanism in the gravesite locator.

“The kiosk has been out of order two, maybe three years,” said Gabe Velazquez, superintendent of NNVMC.

“We have reached out to a few vendors for ideas and we will see which product would work best for us,” Velazquez added. “We are also looking to get an outside screen to help reduce glare.”

Chris Osborne, chairman of Nevada Raider Nation-Carson City Chapter, said a vote was held in December among chapter members, asking to which organization they wanted to dedicate the funds.

“Our members voted on the ‘Red Line,’ ‘Blue Line’ or our veterans,” said Osborne. “Once the votes were cast, we decided in the best interest of chapter, the vote that would affect veterans for years to come, is to the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

“We want to do all we can to give back to those who have given all throughout public services as well as those who drive to be all they can be, including Special Olympics. Really, just giving back to the community is our biggest thing.”

The kiosk was first installed about nine years ago through a grant from the federal government. The printing function uses thermal paper for printing, which does not work well in the summer heat.

Velazquez said they also are looking into getting the best screen for the kiosk, as in the summer months it is not easy to read the screen.

“We need to have a screen that is made for (summer time),” Velazquez said. “Many of our visitors are elders and it is difficult for them to go through several screens to find their loved ones. Then, they can print, from the screen, the name and location of their loved one.”

In addition to the chapter’s $1,000 donation, member Phil Molleson, a veteran himself, donated an additional $100 to the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

“Us guys have a poker night once a month,” said Molleson. “This extra $100 is from our winnings. We all donated to this.”

Nevada Raider Nation-Carson City Chapter is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Donations to their cause(s) can be made to NRN-CCC, P.O. Box 22336, Carson City, Nev. 89706.

For information on membership and activities, call co-chair Jeremy Soga at 775-220-6706 or visit their Facebook site at http://www.facebook.com/carsoncitynvrn24.