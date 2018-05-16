Nevada State Historic Preservation Office looking for public’s feedback

The Nevada State Historic Preservation Office is seeking public input about proposed changes to the Certified Local Government program, a federal certification for local governments with historic preservation programs.

The program certifies city and county governments that create local historic preservation programs that meet minimum requirements, including passing an ordinance in support of preserving historic places and creating a citizen commission for historic preservation. Nevada has four certified local governments: Storey County, Carson City, Reno, and Las Vegas.

The office is seeking to revise requirements for Nevada local governments to encourage broader participation in the program.

Local governments that become certified gain access to competitive grants, become required consulting parties on federal projects within their jurisdiction, and benefit from training and assistance from staff from the Historic Preservation Office.

To review materials, go to http://shpo.nv.gov/clg, or contact the Historic Preservation Office for printed materials. Comments can be emailed to jbertolini@shpo.nv.gov, or mailed to NVSHPO, 901 S. Stewart St., Suite 5004, Carson City, 89701.