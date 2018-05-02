New Wave Crave to perform 1980s dance music in Carson City

The Brewery Arts Center is presenting the New Wave Crave, performing dance music from the 1980s, at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 5, in the Performance Hall.

Bring the generations together to sweat the dance floor with popular songs by The Cure, U2, Depeche Mode, The Smiths, David Bowie and other bands.

New Wave Crave draws a diverse and fun crowd since the music is nostalgic for some, and "retro" for others.

Costumes from the 1980s are common on the dance floor, including leg warmers, skinny ties, checkered patterns, Swatch watches, and big shoulder pads.

The "Cinco de '80s" performance costs $15 in advance, $18 for seniors and students and $20 for members. Tickets are available at breweryarts.org or at the Expresso Yourself Cafe.

For information, call the BAC office at 775-883-1976.