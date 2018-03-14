Nonprofit Family Support Council of Douglas County in need of volunteers
March 14, 2018
The Family Support Council is a Douglas County agency that helps local victims of domestic violence and sexual assault as well as other vulnerable populations, but it can't accomplish that goal without the help of volunteers.
Active for three decades, the nonprofit provides a variety of free and confidential services. It's continuously in need of volunteers to keep its doors open and further its mission of offering "education, prevention and intervention services to support growth and development of healthy families." Its clients include individuals with developmental disabilities, mental illness or traumatic brain injuries and victims of violence, including both children and adults.
According to Norma Ruelas, volunteer coordinator, the agency saw 378 new clients last year alone and provided 3,514 bed nights at its shelter (a bed night is one person in one bed per night). It provided 1,367 hours of therapy services, assisted with 20 temporary protection orders, supervised 59 visits for non-custodial parents, answered 64,483 phone calls through the main number (including crisis calls), and spent 9,440 hours supporting individuals with developmental disabilities.
Volunteers receive hands-on experience and 40 hours of Victims Assistance Training.
For information about volunteering, contact Ruelas at 775-782-8692 or nruelas@family-support.org.
