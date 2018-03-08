Nonprofits eligible for grant funding thanks to Soroptimist International of Carson City

Soroptimist International of Carson City is accepting applications from local nonprofits for grant funding awards in 2018. The deadline to submit completed applications is March 30.

The grant funding program was designed to distribute funds raised to worthy causes and nonprofits helping to improve the lives of women or girls in the greater Carson City area.

The club has $10,000 to award in April. Although awards will vary based on committee decisions, the main criteria considered is the improvement of the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

Applications and information are available at sicarsoncity.org, or they can be obtained by contacting SICC Service Committee Chair Dorothy Wingard at 775-246-2499. Completed applications and attachments can be emailed to sicarsoncity@gmail.com or mailed to SI Carson City, PO Box 794, Carson City, 89702.