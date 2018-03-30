Northern Nevada Red Cross needs help with fire safety campaign
March 30, 2018
The Northern Nevada Red Cross is seeking volunteers to assist in installing smoke alarms in area homes that have signed up to receive a free smoke alarm as part of the Sound the Alarm campaign.
The Northern Nevada Red Cross has teamed up with fire departments and local partners to help promote home fire safety through smoke alarm installation events.
The campaign is part of a nationwide effort by the Red Cross to install 100,000 free smoke alarms nationwide.
Volunteers are needed to help with installation in Carson City on May 1, Gardnerville on May 5 and Reno on April 28.
To sign up or learn more about the Sound the Alarm campaign, contact the Northern Nevada Red Cross at 775-954-1185, or go to http://www.soundthealarm.org/northernnevada.
