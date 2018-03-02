 Nugget in Carson City hosting St. Patrick’s Day celebration | NevadaAppeal.com

Nugget in Carson City hosting St. Patrick’s Day celebration

A St. Patrick's Day party at the Carson Nugget is offering the chance to win a "$1,000 Pot O'Gold."

The celebration will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 17 in the casino's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar.

The winner must be present.