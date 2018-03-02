Nugget in Carson City hosting St. Patrick’s Day celebration
March 2, 2018
Trending In: Announcements
- Free film screening March 14 in Reno to center on Nevada water fight
- Basic dog obedience program to start March 6 in Carson City
- State briefly: Seniors again be eligible for property tax breaks
- Tahoe-Douglas Elks Lodge in Gardnerville hosting bingo and more in March
- Art club painting roses at next meeting in Carson City
Trending Sitewide
- Second wave of storm expected to hit this evening; Mr. Carson High to take place tonight
- Up to 7 inches of snow possible in Carson City
- Carson High School teacher, coach Shane Quilling dies
- Gov. Brian and Kathleen Sandoval issue statement on divorce
- Winter storm expected to drop 2 to 5 inches overnight, impact delivery of Friday Nevada Appeal