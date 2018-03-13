Olympian David Wise, of Reno, writes children’s book

Children Leading Children announces the release of "Very Bear and The Butterfly" by Reno's David Wise, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist. "Very Bear and The Butterfly," a children's grade K-3 illustrated book, is available at childrenleadingchildren.com and mrdavidwise.com.

"For me, this book is so much more than words on paper, it's an inspirational retelling of the stories and life lessons that came from meeting my wife, Alexandra," said Wise. "It really has been a privilege to work with Children Leading Children to create this special book and I'm excited to share it with the world."

"Very Bear and The Butterfly" is the first book by Wise. Wise is a professional freestyle skier whose most recent win came on the Olympic stage in PyeongChang. He holds the only two Olympic gold medals in his sport along with four X Games gold medals among many others. Wise is a 27-year-old husband and father of two, Nayeli (6) and Malachi (3). Wise resides in his hometown of Reno where he can take advantage of the great outdoors.

Alyssa Elmore, a reviewer for Readers' Favorite, said of Wise's book:

"Do you ever get so frustrated that you can't seem to remember how to be happy? Have you ever been so grumpy, you just aren't yourself? Very Bear And The Butterfly by David Wise is an adorable children's picture book about a pleasant bear that forgets how to be friendly. Very Bear is a kind bear that cares for everything and everyone, until he makes an enemy. Very Bear's enemy swears revenge on him, determined to disrupt Very Bear's winter slumber. Now, Very Bear finds himself in a prickly situation. Every time the poor bear starts to fall into a deep sleep, his enemy strikes! Hungry, miserable, and too tired to deal with even small annoyances, Very Bear becomes very mean and angry. The forest animals become afraid of their friend. Can someone help Very Bear remember who he is before he forgets his kindness?

Very Bear and The Butterfly by David Wise is a colorful fictionalized account of how Olympic Gold Medalist Wise met his wife after an injury turned his life upside down. I LOVED this story! It was charming and very entertaining, and I was hooked from page one. The vivid drawings, lyrical narrative, and engaging story had me wishing for more! This book is unquestionably one for the home library as it teaches so many valuable lessons within a charming story. I appreciated the message of unconditional love. The book also shows us that we are in control of how we react to how others act, cautioning us that just because circumstances change and become sour, it doesn't mean that we have to become sour also. This book is a must-read; its lessons will benefit all ages."

To learn more or to purchase the book, visit childrenleadingchildren.com or mrdavidwise.com. The Kindle version will be available on Amazon beginning March 15. David Wise can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.