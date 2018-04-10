Olympic skier David Wise to attend annual Reno Crab Feed on April 21

David Wise, freestyle skier, two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time X Games gold medalist, is planning to attend the 19th annual Reno Crab Feed on April 21. During the event, Wise will present a donation check to One Leg up on Life Foundation. Wise has also donated a signed pair of skis for auction at this year's event.

The event will be in the Silver State Pavilion at the Grand Sierra Resort at 5 p.m. In addition to all-you-can-eat king crab legs and other seafood and non-seafood menu items, the event boasts a large silent auction and a professional live auction offering dinners, trips and two wheelbarrows of wine.

Hosted by the Reno Central Rotary Club, the event has been an annual fundraiser for 19 years and helps fuel the club's extensive philanthropic efforts within the community.

Tickets are available at renocrabfeed.com.

For information, contact Reno Central Rotary's president-elect Greg Raleigh at graleigh@wradvisors.com or 775-827-0555, ext. 115.