One Sultry Day performing live rock music at Brewery Arts Center in Carson City

The Brewery Arts Center is hosting live rock music by One Sultry Day, a breakout act from Greater Seattle, at 7 p.m. Friday, March 9, in the Black Box Theater.

In the first six months after launching, the band gained a following that spreads across Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Idaho.

Its original songs are a mix of classic, modern, alternative, and pop rock with an aim of bringing a positive message to audiences.

The band has toured with Jack Russell's Great White and Steppenwolf Revisited on The Born To Be Wild Tour.

Advanced tickets are $13 for BAC members, $15 for seniors/students and $18 for general admission. Tickets at the door are $20.

Tickets are available at Breweryarts.org, or at the BAC's newly remodeled cafe, or at the administration office, 449 W. King St.

Recommended Stories For You

For information, call the BAC office at 775-883-1976.