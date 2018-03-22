Open house planned at historic Wungnema building in Carson City

Curious about the stone house on the east side of Mills Park across from Carson High School? It's the historic Wungnema House. To look inside and learn about the Hopi stonemasons who built it and other distinctive structures in the area, attend an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 25.

The event is hosted by the Foundation for Carson City Parks & Recreation, a nonprofit that manages the historic site under a lease from the city. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

The foundation facilitates other projects such as the Carson City Tennis Club, the Eagle Valley Disc Golf Course (planned to open by Memorial Day), the Lone Mountain Cemetery Headstone Project, and improvements to the Carson City Gun Range and the Fuji and Sonoma dog parks. New members are needed to help with fundraising, newsletters, publicity, special events and more.

For information, go to http://CarsonCityParks.org, or email carsonparksfoundation@gmail.com.