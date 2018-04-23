Open house set at historic Wungnema House in Carson City

Curious about the stone house on the east side of Mills Park across from Carson High School? To look inside the historic Wungnema House and learn about the Hopi stonemasons who built it, attend the open house hosted by the Foundation for Carson City Parks and Recreation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The house is accessible from the east side of Mills Park. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

The house was built shortly after World War II by Burton and Pearl (Talas) Wungnema and served as the family home until the early 1970s. Family members have described how wonderful, warm, and welcoming the home was in those days.

After the family moved from the house, it fell into disrepair and was subject to ongoing vandalism until it was rescued by Carson City in the late 1990s and restored to serve as a meeting place for small community groups and organizations.

It's now managed by the foundation under a lease from the city.

The foundation is a private, nonprofit that provides an umbrella under which various organizations and citizens can come together to explore innovative ways to promote, facilitate, and fund their activities. It assists these organizations and individuals with similar goals to promote and meet foundation objectives by acting in a fiduciary capacity to help manage and protect monies raised for their projects.

Projects, past and present, facilitated by the foundation include the Carson City Tennis Club's Centennial Park repairs, the Eagle Valley Disc Golf Course (scheduled to open by late summer 2018), the Lone Mountain Cemetery Headstone Project, improvements at the Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range, and improvements to Fuji and Sonoma dog parks that will be completed this June.

Recommended Stories For You

The foundation welcomes new members as well as donations from individuals and businesses in support its projects. Basic annual membership is $25, and higher categories of membership are encouraged.

For information, visit http://CarsonCityParks.org, or email the foundation at carsonparksfoundation@gmail.com.