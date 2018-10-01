Open house to celebrate new location for Carson City Republican Party Headquarters
October 1, 2018
An open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 10 will celebrate the opening of the Carson City Republican Party Headquarters.
The headquarters has moved to 1971 California St., a few doors down from its former office. It's being shared with the Nevada State Republican Party.
Volunteers will be at the open house as well as yard signs for candidates in this election cycle. Refreshments will be served.
In addition to the open house, the headquarters is hosting a meet and greet for John Wood, candidate for Board of Supervisors Ward 1.
Attendees are encouraged to meet with Wood and discuss ballot issues and his vision for the betterment of the city.
Other candidates have been invited to the event.
Regular office hours for the headquarters are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
For information, call 775-841-1800.
