Organics production, distribution focus of workshop in Gardnerville

GreenACTnv and the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension are sponsoring a workshop on the latest developments in local organics production and distribution.

Steve and Marcia Litsinger of BAR-O (Basin and Range Organics) will be presenting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at the Douglas County Extension offices, 1325 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville.

For information, contact 775-267-0539 or jkw@gbis.com, or go to http://www.greenlivingfest.org.