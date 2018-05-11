Paranormal investigation and campout at Genoa’s Mormon Station State Historic Park

GENOA, Nev. – Join park rangers and local paranormal investigator Rosemary Osborn at Mormon Station State Historic Park for an evening of history with a paranormal twist. The evening will begin with a barbecue dinner provided by the park, while park rangers share a presentation highlighting the history of Mormon Station and the surrounding area. After dinner, participants will be provided with a quick training in paranormal investigative techniques and equipment before heading out on a real investigation of the park grounds.

Participants who would like to camp in the Mormon Station stockade on Saturday night are welcome to do so. The park has a limited number of tents that may be borrowed, or participants may bring their own.

Participants must be at least 15 years of age, and accompanied by an adult guardian if under 18. This program is limited to 12 participants.

To make a reservation, call the park at 775-782-2590, or email mormonstation@parks.nv.gov.

WHEN: Saturday, May 19. Paranormal program is from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. Campout will continue until 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

WHERE: Mormon Station State Historic Park is located 20 minutes south of Carson City via Highway 395, about one hour south of Reno, and approximately 20 minutes from South Lake Tahoe via Highway 207.

COST: There is no charge for this event.

CONTACT: Chris Johnson, 775-782-2590, mormonstation@parks.nv.gov