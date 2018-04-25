Pets of the Homeless sponsoring free pet wellness clinic May 19 in Carson City

Free vaccinations, exam, pet food, and supplies will be offered in a free pet wellness clinic sponsored by Pets of the Homeless on May 19.

The event, equipped to take care of 100 pets, will be held on a first come, first served basis from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FISH, 138 E. Long St.

A limited supply of free spay/neuter vouchers will be handed out.

Dogs must be leashed, and cats must arrive in a carrier box.

Veterinary services are courtesy of Dr. Kowalek, Dr. Ailes from Sierra Veterinary Hospital, and Dr. Pulver from Timberline Animal Hospital.