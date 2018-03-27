Plenty of fun planned at Western Nevada College’s annual Easter Fiesta

Three egg hunts will highlight Western Nevada College's annual Easter Fiesta on Saturday, March 31.

The Association of Latin American Students and the Associated Students of Western Nevada are presenting the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. event, which includes a variety of games and activities in the Rotary Plaza on WNC's Carson City campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

Easter Fiesta will include Easter egg hunts at 11:30 a.m., 1 and 2 p.m., as well as piñatas, face painting, coloring contests, musical chairs and additional fun activities. Activity tickets are $1 or $5 for six tickets.

Proceeds will help fund student scholarships.