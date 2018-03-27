Plenty of fun planned at Western Nevada College’s annual Easter Fiesta
March 27, 2018
Three egg hunts will highlight Western Nevada College's annual Easter Fiesta on Saturday, March 31.
The Association of Latin American Students and the Associated Students of Western Nevada are presenting the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. event, which includes a variety of games and activities in the Rotary Plaza on WNC's Carson City campus.
The event is free and open to the public.
Easter Fiesta will include Easter egg hunts at 11:30 a.m., 1 and 2 p.m., as well as piñatas, face painting, coloring contests, musical chairs and additional fun activities. Activity tickets are $1 or $5 for six tickets.
Proceeds will help fund student scholarships.
Trending In: Announcements
- Olympian David Wise, of Reno, writes children’s book
- Natural Living: Try healthy treats in your kid’s Easter basket
- Family movie to be screened at Douglas County Public Library in Minden
- State briefly: Seniors again be eligible for property tax breaks
- Carson City broadcast of Handel’s Messiah to celebrate Easter season
Trending Sitewide
- Makeup artist ordered to get 13-year-old to school
- Hundreds join March for Our Lives in Carson City
- Teri Vance: Injured Carson City teen gifted adapted car
- Fuss over Eric Musselman and Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team just starting, says Joe Santoro
- Carson City fire OT looks bad but no ‘gaming of the system’