Pool tournament in Dayton taking signups from seniors

Seniors age 60 and older are invited to play in a pool tournament March 7 at the Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road.

The tournament offers the winner 25 percent of the money raised. The rest of the proceeds will go toward the center's March for Meals campaign, which raises money for meal delivery and other programs benefitting seniors.

The 8-ball tournament will start at noon. Entry is $10 per person. Lunch will be served before the event for a recommended donation of $2.

For information, call the center at 775-246-6210.