Precautionary boil water notice reinstated for Topaz Ranch Estates residents
April 4, 2018
The Topaz Ranch Estates General Improvement District has re-issued a precautionary "Boil Water"order on April 4 to those serviced by Topaz Ranch Estates GID water system.
This order is due to a loss of pressure from a contractor hitting a water line.
Until further notice, bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.
The district said questions about pets and livestock should be directed to a veterinarian.
