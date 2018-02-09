Program offers helicopter ambulance subscription

Information about AirMed, a program offering options for financing medical helicopter flights in the event of vehicle crashes or other emergencies, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 3 at Blaqk Coffee, 655 Highway 50 E. in Dayton.

The program offers an option for medical helicopter transport in cases where standard ground ambulance subscriptions won't cover it.

Another information session will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 3 at the Pizza Factory in Silver Springs.