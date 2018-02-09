Program offers helicopter ambulance subscription
February 9, 2018
Information about AirMed, a program offering options for financing medical helicopter flights in the event of vehicle crashes or other emergencies, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 3 at Blaqk Coffee, 655 Highway 50 E. in Dayton.
The program offers an option for medical helicopter transport in cases where standard ground ambulance subscriptions won't cover it.
Another information session will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 3 at the Pizza Factory in Silver Springs.
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Lovelock resident dies in Highway 95 crash in Churchill County
- Carson City businessman pleads not guilty to unemployment benefits charges
- Bartender arrested for DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 in connection with residential commercial burglaries
- At least one person dead after crash in Dayton