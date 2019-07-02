Prominence opens care centers in Carson, Reno

Many of my clients who moved to Northern Nevada and needed new health insurance have raved about the care they received from Kaiser Permanente while California residents.

What they liked was all the care was under one roof.

Prominence Health Plan is giving its members a similar facility with new Prominence Care Centers that opened in April in Carson City and Reno.

The care centers allow Prominence Medicare Advantage members and members of select large group plans to get the following care under one roof:

• Preventive care (wellness exams, biometric screenings, health coaching, health assessments, blood pressure screenings, immunizations, routine injections and stress management).

• Primary care (episodic sick care, chronic disease and prescription management, provider-dispensed medications, care coordination and on-site labs).

• Acute care (suturing/basic wound care, sprains and strain, rashes, infections, asthma exacerbations and cold and respiratory infections).

All of this can be done either at the Carson City Care Center, 180 E. Winnie Lane in Carson City, 89706, 775-546-2180, or the Reno Care Center, 699 Sierra Rose Drive in Reno, 89511, 775-299-4649.

“The area didn’t have managed care like this until now,’’ said Prominence marketing director Libby Belli, who came to Prominence in Reno after spending 20 years working with Kaiser in California. “It is really fantastic to see we are the ones piloting this kind of care. It is good to be marketing this because it is a concept I really believe in.’’

Included in the care centers are dedicated, full-time medical teams, full-time health coaches and an on-site prescription drug dispensary and labs so members can avoid extra trips to the pharmacy or labs.

Most of these services are provided at no additional charge.

You do need to call ahead for an appointment, but the wait generally is far less than it might be to get in to see your primary care doctor and the patient is given a one-hour appointment.

“Even Kaiser doesn’t spend that much time with a patient,’’ said Belli.

“We know access to care in Nevada can be tough, so with some other providers, the wait to get into an appointment can be longer than the actual time spent with the patient,” said Prominence marketing manager Piet Long.

“Acute care at the care center is often same day or next day,’’ said Belli. “That’s particularly helpful if you can’t get in to your doctor for four or five days or don’t want to pay an urgent care copay.’’

The concept is designed to improve patient outcomes and empower members to take ownership of their own health.

Ron Bliss is a former sports writer who has been offering health insurance since 2009. He offers major medical plans on and off the federal exchange as well as Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage plans in addition to vision and dental plans. His office is located as 1800 E. William St., suite 200 in Carson City. You can reach him at 775-224-7169. Call for an appointment.