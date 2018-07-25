Prominent figure in Carson Valley history to be portrayed at Dangberg Ranch

Chautauquan and noted local historian Michael Fischer will portray Heinrich Friedrich Dangberg Sr. in a free presentation at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on Saturday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m.

H. F. Dangberg Sr. helped to shape the agricultural and livestock history of Carson Valley. Beginning with 160 acres in 1856, Dangberg built an empire of ranches and farms that covered over 30,000 acres by 1902 when he formed the H. F. Dangberg Land & Live Stock Company. Some of the irrigation ditches, canals and reservoirs he dug are still in use today.

H. F. Dangberg Sr. also served two terms each as a Nevada State Assemblyman, as well as a Nevada State Senator. Dangberg was also a member of many boards that regulated the use and distribution of water in Northern Nevada.

In his presentation "Curmudgeons, Comrades and Fools from My Days in the Valley" H. F. Dangberg, Sr. will reminisce about the many characters and personalities he was associated with throughout his life in Carson Valley. Many, if not most, names will be familiar to the audience.

Michael E. Fischer was raised and educated in Reno public schools, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nevada Reno and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Southern California.

After working in private practice for 31 years, Fischer retired from dentistry and was appointed Director of the Nevada Department of Cultural Affairs, serving in both Governor Gibbons' and Governor Sandoval's Cabinet until the department was formally disbanded. He is now an independent scholar whose interests include the history of Nevada cowboys and ranching, politics, bootlegging, gambling and crime.

"It is always an honor to welcome H. F. Dangberg Sr. back to his home ranch. Michael Fischer makes him come alive with new and fresh stories each time he portrays the patriarch of the Dangberg family," said the park's events manager, Kim Harris.

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and is sponsored by Douglas County, Carson Valley Accounting, Full Circle Soils & Compost, Horse Tales Publications and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

This event is also made possible with the assistance of Nevada Humanities, an independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before the event for anyone who would like an introduction to the Dangberg family history and the park's artifact collection.

This is a free outdoor event. Visitors should bring their own seating. Please no dogs, legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Highway 88, 1/4 mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.

The final speaker for this season is Author Robin Holabird who will present "Elvis, Marilyn and the Space Aliens: Nevada Screen Icons" on Aug. 11.