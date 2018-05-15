Proscenium Players, Inc. bringing comedy to Carson City audiences

Proscenium Players, Inc. is bringing to life "The Hit," a comedy by Mike Buckley involving a cast of hilarious characters at an antique shop in San Francisco.

The story follows Susan as she anxiously anticipates a secret meeting with a hit man named Samm. But when an unsuspecting travel agent named Sam shows up first, a funny case of mistaken identities unfolds.

"The Hit" premiered at the Lamb's Players Theatre in San Diego, Calif., to critical acclaim in 2008 with additional runs in Arizona and Utah.

PPI's production of "The Hit" will be the first community theater run of the show and the first run in Nevada.

The show will be presented at 7 p.m. May 25 and 26 and June 1 and 2; and 2 p.m. May 27 and June 3.

Tickets are on sale now for $15 for members of either PPI or the Brewery Arts Center and $18 for general admission.

Recommended Stories For You

Performances will be held at the MHJ Black Box Theater on the Brewery Arts Center campus. Come a little early and enjoy the new Expresso Yourself Cafe before the show.

For information or to get tickets before they're gone, visit http://www.ppitheater.com.