Proscenium Players, Inc. of Carson City holding auditions this weekend

Proscenium Players, Inc. is staging one drama and another comedy — each just one minute in length — and it needs performers to bring them to life.

Carson City's longest running theater group is holding auditions for its Repertory Theater 2018-2019 season at 7 p.m. Friday and Monday and noon Saturday in the Brewery Arts Center's 1864 Grand Ballroom, 449 W. King St.

For information, email info@ppitheater.com.