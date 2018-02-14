Proscenium Players, Inc. of Carson City holding auditions this weekend
February 14, 2018
Proscenium Players, Inc. is staging one drama and another comedy — each just one minute in length — and it needs performers to bring them to life.
Carson City's longest running theater group is holding auditions for its Repertory Theater 2018-2019 season at 7 p.m. Friday and Monday and noon Saturday in the Brewery Arts Center's 1864 Grand Ballroom, 449 W. King St.
For information, email info@ppitheater.com.
