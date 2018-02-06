Public comment sought on preservation issues in Nevada

Do you have ideas about what federal, state and local governments should accomplish regarding preservations issues in Nevada? If so, the Nevada State Historic Preservation Office is eager to hear your input.

The office is inviting public involvement in the development of a new Comprehensive Statewide Historic Preservation Plan that will identify goals for the coming years.

Every eight years, the office is required to produce a new statewide preservation plan to guide those efforts. The current plan expires in December 2019 and can be found at http://shpo.nv.gov/.

Public input will help the office better understand the needs and desires of Nevadans on preservation issues and help establish priorities and goals for the office, its partners, and the state's heritage preservation community.

An online survey will be available until May 31 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NVSHPOsurvey1.