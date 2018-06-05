Public input sought to improve transportation in rural Nevada

What are the challenges that you face when you need a ride? How can transportation services be improved?

The Nevada Department of Transportation/Transit Section (NDOT) is updating the coordinated human services transportation plan for rural Nevada.

Consultants will hold a series of public meetings throughout the state to discuss the challenges and unmet passenger transportation needs for rural Nevada.

The topic will focus on the need for transportation to work, medical appointments, entertainment, or any other reason.

Public, private and nonprofit transportation providers, human service agencies, and individuals who need transportation are encouraged to attend.

The public is encouraged to attend any of the public meetings to learn more about the plan and share their unmet needs for access to resources in the local community or region.

Recommended Stories For You

Local meeting dates and locations include the following:

Churchill and Lyon counties

Wednesday, June 20, 1-3 p.m., Generations Joined (formerly Churchill County Senior Center), 952 S. Main St., Fallon.

Douglas and Storey counties and Carson City

Friday, June 22, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, North Room, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville.

Friday, June 22, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, Carson City.

Input is also being collected through the public survey available at surveymonkey.com/r/NVtransportation. The Spanish version is at surveymonkey.com/r/NVtransportationSpanish.

Paper versions of the survey are available upon request. Call 775-937-299-5007 to request a paper survey or to complete the survey over the phone.