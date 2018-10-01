Rally and get out the vote for Mark Amodei planned in Carson City
October 1, 2018
A rally in support of Rep. Mark Amodei is planned on Friday, Oct. 5, at Republican Headquarters, 1971 California St., Carson City.
A meet and greet with Amodei will start at noon.
Amodei has been the U.S. Representative for Nevada's Congressional District 2 since 2011.
Rally organizers encourage attendees to meet with him and discuss issues for the upcoming November election.
