Rally and get out the vote for Mark Amodei planned in Carson City

A rally in support of Rep. Mark Amodei is planned on Friday, Oct. 5, at Republican Headquarters, 1971 California St., Carson City.

A meet and greet with Amodei will start at noon.

Amodei has been the U.S. Representative for Nevada's Congressional District 2 since 2011.

Rally organizers encourage attendees to meet with him and discuss issues for the upcoming November election.