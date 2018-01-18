Reading tutors sought to help K-12 students in Carson City area
January 18, 2018
Tutors are needed to help struggling readers in grades K-12.
There will be a training session to teach the Barton Reading and Spelling program to those interested in volunteering one hour two days a week to help the children.
The training will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 27. To register or for information, call 775-885-1010. The cost is $25 per person.
