Rebates available for clean heating appliances

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, working with the University of Nevada, Reno’s Business Environmental Program, is offering instant rebates to Carson City and Douglas County residents who replace their wood-burning stoves through Nevada’s wintertime clean-heating rebate program.

These rebate funds are now available to help offset the costs incurred by homeowners to convert older wood-heating appliances to new EPA-certified wood, pellet, gas insert, or gas heating technologies.

Studies show that smoke emitted by pre-1992 wood-burning stoves contain pollutants that can impact air quality and harm public health, including children and the elderly, who are the most sensitive to air pollution. During the cold winter months, temperature inversions can cause smoke from wood-burning stoves to get trapped close to the ground with other air pollutants, causing health-threatening conditions, both in local neighborhoods and region-wide. Upgrading to new clean-heating technologies provides the following immediate benefits that can help all of us breathe easier:

Improve local air quality indoors and out

Heat homes more efficiently for less money

Cut creosote build-up in chimney and reduce the risk of fire

Improve family lung health by reducing indoor air pollution by up to 70 percent

NDEP and UNR’s Business Environmental Program are partnering with the following area retailers to offer the rebate program:

AJs Stoves: 1267A, U.S. 395 North, Gardnerville

Lake Tahoe Specialty Stove and Fireplace, Inc: 8731 North Lake Blvd., Kings Beach

Sierra Hearth & Home: 2350 S. Carson St. #1 Carson City 89701 (775) 882-1522

Fireplace Distributors: 8521 White Fir St., Ste. C-6, Reno

Reno Patio & Fireplace: 910 Glendale Ave, Sparks 89431; (775) 348-9600

Through the clean-heating rebate program, these participating retailers are working directly with UNR’s Business Environmental Program to facilitate and provide instant rebates, verify that old heating units are eligible, install the new heating appliances, and remove and recycle the old units.

Rebates are available as follows on a first come, first serve basis:

$600 for a new wood burning stove or fireplace insert

$800 for a new pellet stove or fireplace insert

$1,200 for a new natural gas stove or fireplace insert

“Nevada continues to be a leader in fostering a healthy and sustainable future, and the clean-heating rebate program aligns perfectly with these efforts,” said Greg Lovato, administrator of NDEP. “We want to thank the University of Nevada, Reno and our local retail partners for supporting this important program to help improve air quality and reduce harmful emissions in communities where thousands of Nevadans live, work, play, and attend school.”

For information about the program, or to apply, visit unrbep.org or call 775-834-3674.