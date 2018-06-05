Republican Women hosting candidates for Carson City Justice of the Peace

The public is invited to hear Kristin Luis and Ryan Russell, candidates for Carson City Justice of the Peace, at the upcoming Carson City Republican Women meeting on June 19.

The club will meet for social time at 11 a.m. at the Casino Fandango. The meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m. The community is encouraged to come and listen to the candidates and enjoy lunch.

The cost for lunch is $20 per person, cash only. RSVPs are due by June 15 by contacting Lori at 775-220-3646 or carsonrepublicanwomen@gmail.com.

The women's club continues to support and donate its time and money to the Northern Nevada Dream Center, CASA, Advocates to End Domestic Violence and PAWS Up For Veterans.

Its mission is "Caring for America," and it strives to change lives, care for the community and be a giving organization.

On July 26, the club will again host, along with the Carson City Republican Party, the Freedom Fest BBQ at Glen Eagles Restaurant, 3700 N. Carson St.

Admission is $15 per person at the door. The club encourages you to invite your neighbors, friends and family to hear the guest speaker, Jerry Evans, a local radio host.

Food, entertainment and a no-host bar compliment this annual event. Call 775-841-1800 to give organizers an idea of how many people will be in attendance.