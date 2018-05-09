Reunion planned for Carson High School class of 1998

Carson High School's class of 1998 will reunite July 6-7 to commemorate two decades since graduation.

Activities will kick off with music, food and drinks from 6 p.m. to midnight July 6 at the Westside Pour House, 110 W. Telegraph St. The adult-only event costs $15 per person. Class members are invited to bring a guest.

A family beach day, including a potluck barbecue, will be from noon to 5 p.m. July 7 at Lake Tahoe's Sand Harbor. All classmates and their families are encouraged to attend.

For information, find the "CHS '98 (20 year reunion)" Facebook page, or send an email to carsonsenators98@gmail.com.