Roadrunner RV club hosting camping excursion July 24-27

Do you have an RV? Do you like to take it on campouts and have fun? The Roadrunners is a small group of under 20 rigs and welcomes RV enthusiasts at its meeting taking place July 24-27 at the Dream Catcher Campground.

The campground is at 70099 Highway 70 in Blairsden, Calif., which is 85 miles from Carson City.

For directions and information, call Hal at 775-883-5311 or 775-721-4507.