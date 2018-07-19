Roadrunner RV club hosting camping excursion July 24-27
July 19, 2018
Do you have an RV? Do you like to take it on campouts and have fun? The Roadrunners is a small group of under 20 rigs and welcomes RV enthusiasts at its meeting taking place July 24-27 at the Dream Catcher Campground.
The campground is at 70099 Highway 70 in Blairsden, Calif., which is 85 miles from Carson City.
For directions and information, call Hal at 775-883-5311 or 775-721-4507.
Trending In: Announcements
- Chautauqua of stage robber Black Bart planned at Dangberg park
- Tahoe-Douglas Elks hosting low-country shrimp boil in Gardnerville
- Applebee’s hosting fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation
- State briefly: Seniors again be eligible for property tax breaks
- Carson High School Class of 1968 hosting 50th reunion Aug. 17-18