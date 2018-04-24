Roadrunners RV Club to meet Thursday in Carson City

The Roadrunners RV Club is a small group that has campouts six times a year, Tuesday to Friday, from May to October.

For the rest of the year, the club meets on the fourth Thursday of the month, November-April, for lunch and a meeting.

The next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 26, upstairs at Johnny Rockets, 4600 Snyder Ave.

A few openings are available for potential members who have self-contained RVs. For information, call Heidi DePuy at 775-267-3009.