Roger and Sharon Diez of Carson City celebrate 50th anniversary

Roger and Sharon Diez of Carson City are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were wed in San Jose, Calif., on Aug. 17, 1969, where they met after Roger’s discharge from the Navy. After careers in the computer industry and aerospace in San Jose, they relocated to Dayton in 1993. They moved into Carson City in March of this year. Roger has been the motorsports columnist for the Nevada Appeal since 1996 and is also a freelance writer, actor and standup comedian. After retiring from Harley Davidson Credit, Sharon is now a part-time aide at Fritsch Elementary School and makes quilts for returning Honor Flight Nevada veterans. The couple have two children, Rachel Bennett and Donavon Diez, both from Carson City. They also have three granddaughters, Aubree and Talia Diez and Laura Bennett, all students at Carson High and Carson Middle School.

Roger and Sharon will celebrate their milestone anniversary with friends and family at the Martin in downtown Carson City. Roger’s sisters, Mary and Catherine, and his brother, Donavon and wife Mary, will attend, as will Sharon’s sister Sydney and several cousins.