Rosebud’s Dance Band to play in Carson City on Saturday

Bring your dancing shoes to hear Rosebud's Dance Band at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 24, inside the Brewery Arts Center's Performance Hall.

Formed a few years ago as an affiliate of the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra, Rosebud's Dance Band meets in Rich Sheldrew's "Man Garage" with Rosebud, the Sheldrews' rescue burro, looking on. Some of the approximately 20 musicians are members of the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra. The band plays mostly Big Band era dance, jazz, and swing, with some modern pieces.

"The band is really looking forward to playing at the BAC again, it's always a lot of fun and we are looking forward to playing some new tunes for everyone," said musician Kelly Dodge.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for members and available at breweryarts.org or at the Expresso Yourself Cafe.

For information, call the Brewery Arts Center office at 775-883-1976.