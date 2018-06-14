RSVP in Carson City holding quarterly training for volunteers, field representatives

RSVP will hold its quarterly training session for volunteers and field representatives from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 20.

The free training will be hosted in the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Conference Room located at 2621 Northgate Lane, Suite 12.

Leslie Baker, PharmD, BCGP of the University of Nevada School of Medicine, will present "Medication and Our Elders." In addition, the training will offer information on the benefits and responsibilities of volunteering with RSVP. It will cover the basics and provide a question and answer session.

RSVP's mission is to help frail, homebound, and low-income seniors remain independent by providing high quality programs which allow them to stay in their own homes with dignity.

Additionally, RSVP coordinates a volunteer network of seniors who use their skills and talents to provide support to community agencies and address community needs through service.

The training will also be broadcast to various locations in rural Nevada. For information regarding the locations of the training, or if you are interested in becoming a volunteer or if you're in need of assistance and would like to learn more about RSVP's programs, call RSVP at 775-687-4680. To reserve a place at the training, contact Sandy Severance, HCP/Veterans Program Director, at 775-687-4680.