RSVP welcomes field representative for Lyon, Storey counties

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) has appointed a new field representative to represent the senior care program in Lyon and Storey Counties.

Based in Dayton, Nancy Haffey will cover the Dayton area as well as Stagecoach and Silver Springs. She will also work in Storey County in Virginia City, Gold Hill and Silver City.

"Her personality, experience and education will be a tremendous asset to Lyon and Storey County elders in need of care," said Susan Haas, executive director and CEO of RSVP. "RSVP provides access to the goods and services needed such as visits to the doctor, to shop, respite care, access to art and music, pick up prescriptions or just to have someone to talk to and share thoughts and feelings with which provides a reduction of isolation. I ask that you support Nancy in her efforts to assist elders by volunteering a few hours per week or month."

The University of Loyola, New Orleans graduate received her MBA from the University of Nevada, Reno, and has many years of experience as a finance controller for manufacturing companies.

"I'm looking forward to adapting my previous career experience to this new opportunity of assisting the seniors and veterans in Dayton, Virginia City and other communities in rural Nevada," said Haffey.

RSVP is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves senior citizens, veterans, caregivers and adults with disabilities throughout rural Nevada. Its flagship programs, such as the Home Companion, Transportation, Resistance Exercise Training, Respite and CARE Law pro bono legal program, are designed to extend the time seniors can remain independent and in their own homes with dignity.

For information about how to volunteer or about RSVP's free programs of assistance to seniors in Lyon and Storey counties, contact Haffey at 775-720-2472 or lyon@nvrsvp.com, or go to http://www.nevadaruralrsvp.org.