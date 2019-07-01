Saarem and Banfield marry

Maddison Paige Saarem and Charles Duane Banfield were married on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

They married at St. Therese the Little Flower Church in Reno with Father Nathan Mamo officiating.

The matron of honor was Ashley Allen. Bridesmaids were Kate Peters, Elayna Cooper, Alexandra Banfield, Sarah Stenger, Cheyenne Kiser and Krista Geller. Candle lighters were Jillian Foster and Shayleigh Masters.

Best Man was Casey Wolfe. Groomsmen are Brandon Allen, Nolan Shine, Taylor Saarem, Brett Allen, Zak Harjes, Patrick Harvey and Zak Harjes.

The Flower Girl was Reagan Foster. The Ring Bearer was Maddox Masters.

Maddison is the daughter of LeAnn and Dave Saarem of Carson City. She is a 2013 graduate of Carson High School. She has a bachelor of science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2018.

Charles is the son of Evelyn and Richard Banfield of Carson City. He also is a 2013 graduate of Carson High School. He has an associate of science degree in 2016 from Yuba College. He will start Western Nevada College’s nursing program in the fall.

The reception took place at Hidden Valley Golf & Country Club in Reno in front of 250 of their friends and family. They honeymooned in Costa Rica and Disneyland. The couple will live in Carson City.