Salvation Army in Carson City to hold free estate planning seminar

The Salvation Army of Carson City will host the free "Lunch & Learn" estate planning and charitable giving seminar from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Salvation Army's new location — Carson City Corps Community Center, 911 E. Second St.

Local accredited estate planning attorney Cedric W. Anderson and Salvation Army gift planning director Mitch McConkey will lead the discussion.

Topics include the benefits of a living trust; pitfalls of IRAs and 401Ks; how to use tax laws to your advantage; and what to do for a child who can't handle money.

A free lunch will be provided. Seating is limited and reservations are necessary.

To register or for information, call 775-888-214-8229, or email plan2give@usw.salvationarmy.org.