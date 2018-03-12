Sarah Anderson teaching dog obedience classes in Dayton
March 12, 2018
Two dog obedience classes are set to begin at Dayton Valley Dog Park — one from 6 to 7 p.m. March 30 and another at the same time on April 17. Each class will run for a six-week session.
The cost is $120 per dog with a discount available per additional dogs. A portion of the proceeds will go back to the dog park to help maintain its upkeep. The classes are led by Sarah Anderson, who has been a dog trainer for more than 14 years and runs Dogz-Inc.
Anderson will walk owners through how to get their dogs to obey commands such as sit, down, upset, stand, leave it, wait, come, stay, touch and others. The classes also include an hour presentation about understanding and decoding dog body language.
For information, contact Anderson at 775-219-4121 or dogzreno@gmail.com.
